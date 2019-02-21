Editor:
In the photo from Saturday's paper taken at Babcock Webb Public Shooting Range, it appears that the shooter is pointing her weapon down range while looking in the opposite direction.
I was trained by instructor Billy Carl that one must always control where the muzzle or front end of the barrel is pointed at all times. Also alarming is that her instructor was standing beside her in the photo.
Susan Parker
Punta Gorda
