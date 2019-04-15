Editor:
I happened to come cross a copy of your March 30 front page. Your most prominent headline reads: "Trump visits Lake Okeechobee."
Out of respect for the office of the president of the United States, the title of president should precede the name Trump. As a public entity with some influence over readers of every age, the Charlotte Sun should obligate itself to act correctly and responsibly in its printed conduct.
Elisa Miro
North Port
