Being an amateur radio operator, I found the article about amateur radio on the Space Station very interesting. One minor mistake on the reporter's information.
The first broadcasts on amateur radio frequencies from space were in 1957 from the Russian Satellite Sputnik on the 15 Meter (21 MHz) amateur band.
Of course, you would have to be a HAM and familiar with radio history to know that. Other than that minor mistake, it was an excellent and educational article about our fascinating pastime. Hi. Hi.
Steven Churchill
Englewood
