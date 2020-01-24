Editor;
Jeez, I'm always amazed at the hypocrisy of local politicians. On the one hand they are praising and encouraging small businesses like food trucks and on the other raving how an Amazon warehouse will save the area. Both are enemies of small business.
Food trucks hardly employ anybody and hardly pay taxes. Politicians fall over themselves to benefit the truck owners.
Amazon builds a warehouse enabling same day or next day delivery to the masses to the detriment of small businesses. Economic Development director says "No business operates on an island, they are all purchasing from each other." Ha. Amazon is going to buy locally? How ignorant can you be Dave Bullock?
I'm an Amazon customer, but I don't kid myself into thinking they aren't killing the tradition retail store.
Mark Van Patten
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.