Editor:
Our local chambers are deeply invested in creating long term value in our communities. This November, voters in Florida will decide whether to amend the state constitution to require a $15/hour minimum wage. The Florida Supreme Court adapted the language for the amendment last December, stating that if 60% of the voters this November vote yes, the measure will phase in an increased wage, bringing it to $10/ hour in September of 2021 and increasing it $1 per year after that. If passed, this amendment would make Florida the first and only state in the nation with a $15 an hour mandate in its state constitution.
On the surface, this may sound like a great way to help boost low wage workers pay, but in actuality, there will be unintended economic consequences.
Entry level jobs will be lost and not exist anymore. More than a half a million jobs for young people, seniors and others looking to gain new skills will be in jeopardy. Business owners will face skyrocketing labor costs that will force many to close their doors for good.
The impact of Amendment 2 on the Florida Economy would include:
• Small businesses not being able to absorb the drastic labor increase, especially on the heels of a global pandemic.
• Employers will be forced to cut hours, benefits and/or lay off workers.
• Businesses will pass on these costs to consumers through price increases.
• Businesses will look to automate, thereby eliminating jobs.
• Community services (i.e. daycare, assisted living) costs will increase on the back end for the consumers.
Vote no on Amendment 2.
Kathy Lehner
Venice Area Chamber of Commerce
Heather Kasten
Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce
Bill Gunnin
North Port Chamber of Commerce
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.