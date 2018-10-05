Editor:
I am a real estate broker in Charlotte County and I am worried that no one is talking about the chaos that will occur in our communities if Amendment 2 fails this November.
If Amendment 2 doesn’t pass, non-homestead property taxes could increase by unlimited amounts each year. This means that local stores could see their property taxes increase by 30 percent, 50 percent, or even higher – and that would be devastating to customers because many of the impacted businesses will either go out of business or pass on their increased costs to their customers. Renters could also see their rents skyrocket as landlords pass the extra taxes on to them, forcing them to leave our communities.
In Charlotte County, nearly 156,000 properties will be affected if Amendment 2 fails. I encourage you to learn more about Amendment 2 by visiting www.everybodyisfor2.com. I will be voting "yes" on Amendment 2 this November, and I hope you will too.
Crystal Coovert
Punta Gorda
