Editor:
Conservative lawmakers and many of their followers attempt to label liberals as subversives out to destroy America. I consider myself to be as American as the guy in the pickup truck flying a massive American flag. I am not, however, waging war on anyone who thinks, acts, looks, or worships differently.
These self-identified “patriots” paint their faces red, white and blue and claim to be more American than me. There are over 600 “patriot organizations” identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “extreme anti-government groups,” including 68 in Florida. Many have names like American Freedom Party, Liberty Counsel, and Patriot Front.
When these people define themselves as patriots, they imply other people are not. The insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January called themselves patriots just as they used the American flag as a weapon against Capitol police officers.
We just celebrated the fourth of July. It’s time we understand and accept that America belongs to all of us and that we don’t have to think alike, look alike, act alike or worship alike to be Americans. People are not patriots if all they do is sing the National Anthem and fly the American flag while simultaneously proclaiming that anyone who doesn’t agree the 2020 presidential election was stolen, are enemies.
Only those with a deep love of American democracy and their fellow citizens can claim to be patriots.
Roxanne Moore
Port Charlotte
