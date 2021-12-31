I read the massive editorial in the paper on Dec. 28 regarding DeSantis loves creating Boogeyman. It’s a full half-page of an opinion which caused me to go and research what CRT indoctrination is since it was not clearly defined. I looked into Encyclopedia Brittanica to read through and what caught my eye is that it has Marxist roots.
According to Investopedia, Marxism is asset of social, political and economic theories created and espoused by Karl Marx that became a prominent school of socialist thought. What bothers me the most about all this is this: Divisiveness is based on the continuation of putting people into categories. While we cannot change what is past, we can learn from it.
Our constitution protects us from discrimination and segregating people based on their religion, sex, color, creed or political leanings. I only have the opportunity of 250 words or less which means I am already experiencing discrimination and also at the hands of the editor who will choose to print or not to print. I will agree with one aspect: corporate greed and the wealth do have an advantage. This type of thinking can ultimately destroy everything in its path and is doing so.
There is no denying that we are still evolving as a nation. We need to build ourselves up and quit tearing down. Move forward and build a future that does not forget the past.
