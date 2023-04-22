Lately there's been alot of hand wringing over China seeking to devalue the dollar, Russia waving the sword, Iran shaking their fist and more wanting America to fail. Well, they don't have to do anything but sit back and watch America destroy itself.
With almost 150 mass shooting so far this year, flash mobs looting, cities and states failing to protect their citizens from lawlessness. Crooked politicians, graft, rising disparity between the classes, schools in chaos trying to decide whether to teach the ABC's or sexual orientation and dangerous borders, Then we also have the many different sub-groups like Proud Boys, skull and bones, BLM, Black Panthers, the crips and bloods, Latino and mafia and so many other ethnic racial hating groups.
The attack on the everyday people trying to feed and clothe their family only to find costs far out pace any small gains they may had. And have you ever wondered why Mary wants to become Mark or Mark, Mary? Going down the rabbit hole, depression, mental health and overdoses of media. Not knowing where to get off this hellbound train because there are no true leaders.
Talking faces who cater mass hysteria for personal power. Oh Yea China, Russia et all that wants to see the downfall of the USA. Sit back.], eat some popcorn and turn down the sound. Just watch as America destroys itself without your help. And who says we aren't the best in the world?
Looks like we're trying to show how good we are at destruction of ourselves doesn't it?
