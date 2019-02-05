Editor:
Just over 48 years ago we heard: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
JFK (President John F. Kennedy) was not asking what you could do for the world, he was asking what you could do for your country.
Liberal Democrats and hypocritical Republican non-Trumpers such as Pelosi and others claim walls are immoral and racist, when they have lived, behind walls and armed guards, for much of their adult lives? If walls are racist and inhumane, then knock them down or move out into neighborhoods not surrounded by walls. Then, if they are really so caring, they could unlock their doors and invite all of the poor and hungry to come inside, for shelter and food. But they won’t, because they are Hypocrites, whose mantra is: "Do as I say, not as I do.”
America first, is not racist, nor anti-anyone. It means hard-working Americans believe in taking care of all legal American citizens first (legal Americans come in all colors, races, creeds, religions and sexual orientations) and when all legal citizens are housed, clothed and fed, then we should concern ourselves with deserving, needy non-Americans.
Anyone who wants asylum to qualify for the benefits of American citizenship should disavow all allegiance to all other countries and swear allegiance only to our flag, Constitution, laws, language and culture, as it is an essential part of the “legal” process to become an American citizen.
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.