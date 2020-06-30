Editor:
Watching the rising cases of the Coronavirus across America compared to other countries in Europe and Canada, one has to ask why it's so bad. We have the best health care in the world! OK, we have the most expensive health care in the world. Every American has access to universal health care! OK, not everyone has access.
America is the most advanced country in the world, has the greatest economy, greatest military and the strongest currency in the world, the highest standard of living, and we are supposedly the envy of the rest of the world. So how is it possible that we are the worst at controlling the spread of this pandemic? Unfortunately, many countries are asking the same question.
Could it be that we are better at counting the number of cases and number of deaths? Is it because we are so advanced as a society and our individual rights are protected under the Constitution that we are not willing to function as a society? Is this what a democratic society looks like? I'm sure those communists, dictators and Autocrats are telling their populations “see, this is what happens."
Could it be our two party system where you are either a Democrat or a Republican but not an American has brought us to this result? Do we have the best leader to lead us through this chaos? Are we as a country reaping what we have sown?
History and honesty will answer all those questions.
George Baillie
North Port
