Editor:
I miss Walter Cronkite who died in 1992. Sadly many today are too young to have ever heard of him much less listen to him as an award-winning journalist and anchor of the popular "CBS Evening News" from 1962 to 1981. During his tenure he was often cited in opinion polls as the most trusted man in America, and he always ended his broadcast with his signature “and that’s the way it is.” He was a trusted source for many because he gave you the news without bias, and reported fairly on any issue leaving it to the listener to digest the facts and form their own opinions.
Today things are much different with terms like mainstream media, and fake news entering our vocabulary — terms we never even thought about during the Cronkite era. Our country is polarized today largely because our media has become the most polarizing force in society. I constantly switch between four stations delivering the news, and the contrasts are unbelievable.
At present left leaning (Democratic) outlets are fixating on Trump's failures and particularly the slow response our nation has had to the coronavirus. Conservative (Republican) outlets want to revisit the Russian investigation, and cast blame for the virus and its spread on the World Health Organization, the Chinese, and even former President Obama. Let's hope that there are enough of us that remember news delivered the way it used to be so that we can sort through all the bluster, think for ourselves, and make an informed and intelligent decision this November.
Lowell (Bud) Grieves
Punta Gorda
