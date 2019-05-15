Editor:

Our moral values are diminishing.

Honesty and fair play are being replaced by greed and deception. This is stimulated by a president who is the very essence of egotism and with disregard for the welfare of our people.

Trump thinks himself to be above the law and in direct conflict with to our Constitution. His political party exploited contentious social issues deceitfully entwining them into religious issues. Some Christians have been misled their hypocrisy.

One of his numerous lies is his claiming credit for our thriving economy. A known fact: He inherited a stimulated, growing economy created by the previous administration. Supporters who believing his dishonesty will overlook the fact he is uncouth, amoral president, unworthy of the office.

Some think the economy is more important than the moral values and human relationships.

Hank Pruitt

Port Charlotte

