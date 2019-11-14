Editor:
I thought I would never say the words “America in retreat” but today we are. America is no longer seen as a reliable ally throughout the world. We do not protect or support our democratic values that many developing countries expected from us. Unfortunately the shining light on the hill is slowly going out and so will our influence.
We spend 85% of the world’s military budget but want to retreat from those areas who need us the most. We have no problem increasing our deficits to support the military and the top 10% of the population but do not have the money to fix our own crumbling infrastructure or our image around the world.
Sixty-four percent of Americans have never been outside America. One in 10 have never left their state. So when one wants to understand why we are in retreat we need only look at these numbers. We are safe and have a high standard of living so why do we need to worry about those developing countries with substandard living conditions.
If we are not willing to travel to these countries why would we ever consider helping them. Having the greatest military in the world does not make us safer but it does make us feel superior. We can overpower any country but are unable to make a positive influence on their well being. President Kennedy formed the Peace Corp. to involve young Americans.
The more we retreat, the weaker we become in the eyes of the world.
George Baillie
North Port
