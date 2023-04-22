I was just watching the House Committee on Crime in NYC. On first was Gerald Nadler, "chairman," of the Judiciary Committee. His "hate Trump" diatribe, was uncalled for and out of place! Nadler, Pelosi, Schumer, & "others" are the reason that this Republic is hemorrhaging "bile" instead of cooperation.
Why are these evilly driven politicians bent on the destruction of a fellow politician, instead of doing the work of the people...that's why they were elected, "not" to hate. I remember when Americans "worked together, to solve problems..had compassion and respect for each other, regardless of differences, when people respected religion, God, & country, law & order! Where did that go?
When did people no longer respect human life and take the lives of babies, wantonly? These politicians we elect, are expected to perform at a higher standard, expected to uphold the law, not violate it at every chance. If this republic does not come back to basics there will be no future for our children. If we do not respect "life," there will be no more children! Is that where America is headed?
The American electorate must get responsible about who they send to represent them. Public education, must go back to basics, not brainwashing. America must have constitutional law and order. Violators must be "responsibly prosecuted," and jailed according to their offense. Judges and prosecutors know the law and must execute it judiciously, according to our Constitution. No exceptions, no excuses. Elections offer change, "for the better"...You better understand that or "fail."
