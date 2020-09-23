Editor:
Did Donald Trump insult and demean our soldiers and war dead ? Well he sure put down McCain several times in spite of McCain's Service. There was also Mr. Kahn (?) father of a deceased soldier, then of course Vindman for telling what he saw as the truth. Trump also doesn't seem very happy with "my" generals John Kelly and Jim Mattis. So it seems to me that he doesn't care about or understand years of service just what have you done for me lately.
Now there is the Covid-19 story. I think that lots of people knew this was going to be bad but worried more about their portfolios than people dying. The economy was more important than clear information on prevention and transmission and so 190,000 died, and I must mention that even the ones that lived face poor health and huge hospital bills. But instead of a federal response that helped contain this we received Donald's reassurances that this was a "hoax" to make him look bad.
Then as things got worse and worse and it could no longer be denied Trump punted, let the states handle it and said "No, I'm not responsible" This is true Donald is not a responsible person, it's always someone else's fault. I think twice now I have heard Donald Trump say he was a cheerleader for America. Is that what we elected a cheerleade ? Or were we kinda hoping for a quarterback
John Whitmire
Arcadia
