Editor:
As we enter 2021, I wish for our two American political parties to find the strength to compromise for the benefit of the American people. Senators need to realize that they were sent to Washington to solve problems not to be the problem. Look at the last four years and renew our commitment to our constitution, the rule of law and speaking truth to the American people.
I hope that every elected official in Washington reevaluates why they got into politics and once in Washington they never forget their constituents and their wishes. I wish for the American people to care again for each other, welcome immigrants, fight to protect our planet and share in he wealth of our country for everyone.
I hope that we can look at the last four years and be honest with ourselves and answer the question: “Is this who we are?” We need to apologize to our allies such as Canada and reconfirm our respect for their support over the last 150 years. This would also apply to NATO, the WHO, NAFTA and to all democratic countries around the world. Take up the mantle of leadership in the world again in the areas of technology, financial stability and cooperation to solve world problems together.
I wish that we can see support for infrastructure, respect for diversity and access to cost effective health care for all. I know that these wishes may seem unattainable but given what we have faced as a nation in 2020, why not.
George Baillie
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.