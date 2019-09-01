Editor:
For 60-plus years America has enjoyed the respect, envy and admiration of a large portion of the world's population. There are three reasons we deserved it:
American was real. you could count on American to live up to its commitments and promises. You could count on America to respect others and be willing to help. America didn't change its mind every other week depending on the whims of a few.
America cared. There are millions of people alive in the world today because America was willing to live up to its basic principles of offering compassion, love and cooperation. America didn't say our principles are reserved only for the selected few we have judged worthy.
We had three separate branches of government who respected the importance of independence, separation, proper checks and balances and working together to benefit us all.
We have lost a lot. I defy you to name a country who respects, envies or/and admires us more than a year ago. We need to reject isolation. We need to reject us/them comparisons.
We need to find someone (Republican or Democrat) who understands what we lost and will unite and lead us so earn back our rightful place on the world stage.
If Trump wins in 2020, American will have to learn to genuflect.
We are better than that. Let's make America real and caring again.
John L. Murray
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.