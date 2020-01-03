Editor:
It is becoming clearer that Mitch McConnell is going to have his Soviet-style fake show trial in the Senate without key witnesses and crucial documents. So far, Republicans are so afraid of Donald Trump that they won’t break ranks and allow a fair trial with evidence and witnesses that Trump has blocked.
It is amazing that American democracy has come to this point. The American founders are rolling in their graves. The beautiful Constitution they so carefully wrote and fought for is being treated like a dirty wet rag with meaningless words. The Republicans are openly setting up a partisan fix and preparing to break their oath to God and their country.
Richard Kovalsick
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.