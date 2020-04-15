Editor:
Several letters to the editor decry "the Democratic agenda." They complain it delayed the stimulus bill for several days.
What is this agenda? To prevent huge sums delivered to corporations with no guidelines; provide oversight to your tax money, so it would be there for those who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19; ensure workers would receive at least two weeks sick leave to care for themselves or their families.
What is the Republican agenda? Fighting in the courts to take healthcare away from tens of millions. Despite what the president says, Republicans have no plan to replace Obamacare. The Republican agenda also included attacks against Social Security and later Medicare and Medicaid. They lost those fights but are still working to destroy Medicaid. The Republican agenda includes "smaller government." How has that policy worked during the pandemic?
Our president, has seen Covid-19 as a problem for the states and municipalities to handle. His administration doesn't see this as a national problem. Viruses don't abide by state, county or city limits! He has set governor against governor in a bidding war for ventilators and masks instead of making it a national priority to deliver and provide them equitably.
DeSantis follows the lead of the president, and has delayed instituting a shelter-in-place order until April Fools Day. How appropriate. We Floridians are the fools who will suffer for the Republican agenda. Eventually, all Americans will end up suffering for the Republican agenda unless in November we decide that we've had enough
Alvin Lubiner
Port Charlotte
