In 2016 when the slogan “Make America Great Again” was coined I was shocked, I thought America was great. We survived the recession, unemployment went from 7.8% January 2009 to 4.7% January 2017. The environment was finally in the news, people were taking climate change, the cost of burning fossil fuels and toxic water seriously. We were owning up to our responsibilities, hopeful for our children’s future.
The connection between a healthy environment and the U.S. economy and national security was realized and moving in the right direction. Marriage equality was embraced. January 2017 changed things. Now I’m confused. Many continue to display their MAGA slogan. Are they saying to “Make America Great Again” like when Obama was in charge? Amen!
And to confuse matters more, there are “Keep America Great” slogans. So they’re saying, keep it great like now? In July 2020 the U.S. had a 10.2% unemployment rate, the Arctic National Refuge is open for drilling, the Gulf of Mexico could be next. Science is considered a “theology” since people talk about whether they believe in climate change and Covid, and racial inequality is acceptable by many.
Make up your mind! You can’t have it both ways! If you want to Make America Great Again, vote for Biden and Harris. If you want to Keep America “Great”, and by “Great” I mean rampant unemployment, no presidential leadership, racial inequality, environmental protection destroyed in place of profit and no respect for science, God help us all.
Phyllis Nilson Wojcik
Punta Gorda
