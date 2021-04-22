Editor:
The Americans Carlson is talking about are White, Black and Hispanic, Americans second generation or older.
They built the US. Anglo Saxons, are a race developed over a thousand years of strifes and ingenuity. White, Founding Fathers, gave us the institutions we see being destroyed.
American leadership is a failure.
“The Power Elite”, written in 1956, numerated the power centers as: military, political, celebrity. Gone are the old family wealth ruling class bred with American values. We are led by tunnelvision individuals in the military, McCarthy acolytes in politics and uneducated celebrities.
The only intent is individual prestige, power. The obtuse nature of the modern American Elite is appalling. We will shortly reap what has been sown, total collapse and possibly nuclear annihilation.
The American economy is finance and high tech social media, we produce no necessities. We are a consumer nation build on a ponzi scheme of created money. Americans fight for a decreasing pie.
In 1960 the census counted 2.5 million Hispanics. Today, there are 60 million. Woodstock America is gone.
In 1969, as a PCV, I aided an exodus from Honduras, not the best but the worst, lazy and uneducated. We were glad to be rid of them.
Trump was always an outsider, became a necessary fighter. He was the only one equipped to fight for Americans and because of fraud and a vicious four year campaign is gone.
David Brooks has become a vapid celebrity droning for his paymasters.
Xavier Narutowicz
Nokomis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.