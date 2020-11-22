Editor:
I read the cry that we are becoming a socialist nation. Socialism is when there is no private property. The USA will never be socialist.
We have capitalism where corporations are people. Corporations who are not affected by dirty water or dirty air.
Democratic Socialism is a tempering of capitalism where people cannot destroy what belongs to all of us - clean water and air and the freedom to pursue happiness.
Give me and my loved ones FDR social democracy where the purpose of government is to ensure safety, freedom, democracy and equal opportunity to all citizens.
The notion that Democratic socialism is taking your guns away or want us to be a third world nation is ridiculous.
Please wake up America land that I love.
Ps. Whatever our system is it will have to deal with the problems we have.
It is more important to have moral leadership then any type of government.
John Cristina
Port Charlotte
