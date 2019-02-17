Editor:
A recent letter opined Democrats seek lovable social democracy, not socialism. America's majority will never accept socialism in any form. Capitalism propelled America into globe's economic giant. Americans are Earth's wealthiest, bound by a Constitution which makes us free to innovate, independently make decisions, and strive for “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” as we so want, not as government wants.
Believing chaos breeds change, Dems' goal: destroy American unity, placing us in political boxes for manipulation to create their needed hatred. Dem leadership cons Americans in believing they cherish women, minorities, LGBTs, illegal aliens, the middle class, the poverty stricken, etc., but truthfully Dems deviously use boxed people as mere political pawns to attain total political power with our freedoms, ultimately transferred to a group of incompetent, far left bureaucrats who will restructure America/our economy to achieve dangerous socialistic objectives, including eliminating the U.S. Constitution.
One hundred years of political malfeasance produced massive expansion of governmental bureaucracies/ wasteful spending, negatively impacting economic growth/citizen financial wealth. Bankrupt America must borrow to pay bills, having the highest national debt load in Earth's history.
Dems' Green New Deal/Medicare for all/tax hikes up to 90 percent/open borders/total elimination of fossil fuels/free education/government jobs for all (Dem presidential candidates cite approval), if enacted, produces trillions of new dollar printing, ushering in inflation and destroying an already bankrupt America.
Socialism: leftist control of our economy/citizens, ending up in total misery for all ala Venezuela. Trump's right! U.S. will never willingly adopt socialism as our country's engine.
Bill Bigelow
Punta Gorda
