Editor:
The constant validation and buttressing of the constitutional Electoral College reversing the popular election of American presidents, and resistance to any thought of change has become a cornerstone of the Trump wing of the Republican Party. Additionally the same folks have begun a voter suppression program insisting on ever increasing means of identification to virtually eliminate minorities, the poor, and eligible college students.
They have steadfastly refused to eliminate or take any action regarding unethical ‘gray money’ campaign contributions, foreign contributions laundered through U.S. individuals or non-profit corporations. PACs feed their campaigns largely by those who control American corporate wealth. Social, political, economic, and military facts are replaced daily with convenient lies that are repeated over and over until a substantial minority repeat the falsehood as gospel.
The most appalling issue overlooked by the Trump wing is the crude and obvious Russian hacking American presidential elections in 2016 and 2020. This all happens while the Trump appointed attorney general opens investigations of whatever the President finds disloyal to him personally.
These intentional postures, when taken as a whole, lead America far from democracy, and toward oligarchy and one-man rule.
Rich Weingarten
Port Charlotte
