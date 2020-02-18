Editor:
What has happened to justice in America? A fair trial can now be held without witnesses or the presentation of all the proof. A woman who has her daughter's scores altered to get her into a better university gets two weeks in jail and a fine. A mother who falsifies her address to get her daughter into a better school gets 3 years in jail and a $30,000 fine.
A Florida woman who is speeding and distracted rams into a group of bicyclers, killing two and injured others. Her "punishment"; take a driving improvement course and do 120 hours of community service. Lady Justice has always worn a blindfold so that could she mete out justice fairly to all. Unfortunately her wisdom and judgment appear influenced by the chaos, confusion and corruption that is masking itself as a government. At this point it is not God Bless America but God Help America!
Thomas Bell
Punta Gorda
