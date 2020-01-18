Editor:
This letter refers to your article on Jan. 10, “Teacher arrested after removing (disruptive) student from class." The teacher was arrested. What’s wrong with this picture?
Once upon a time America had standards. Disruptive kids would be sent to the principal’s office to be dealt with, resulting in a paddling, suspension or expulsion. Lesser offenses were handled by the teacher, and they were not questioned or arrested for their actions; they were instilling needed fear and discipline into the heads of students who weren’t receiving discipline or guidance at home.
Obscene language was rarely uttered and never tolerated. Unfortunately, today we live in a liberal PC world, where students are undisciplined, do what they want, use foul language, disrespect their teachers, their parents or anyone in authority. Who taught them this?
Self-serving, corrupt politicians are changing laws, releasing felons onto our streets, ignoring people who steal under $950 worth of merchandise (California), the homeless and rampant drug problems; they protect illegal aliens while disregarding the safety of our citizens. We are teaching our younger generation to disrespect authority, do what they want, and break laws without penalties.
Our nation is rapidly becoming a lawless society and we are allowing it to happen. In the case of the unruly disruptive foul-mouthed student; the actions of this undisciplined child appear to represent a consequence of a cancer that is swiftly spreading across our nation. America needs to wake up; is this what you want? Your votes put these idiots in office.
Frederick V. Fuller
North Port
