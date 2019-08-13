Editor:
The recent shootings in Texas and Ohio are only the tip of the iceberg in the downfall of the U.S., which is far from best countries in the world. Norway, New Zealand, Finland, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, United Kingdom, Canada, Netherlands and Ireland are the top 10.
Most people are brainwashed into thinking that the U.S. is the best, biggest, safest, richest, has the biggest military. Why does the USA and some of its allies think they should have the atomic bomb.
Now most of the governments are a joke, starting at the top “Trump” all the way down to our local governments. Democracy is a joke. It’s all about money, influence and bribes.
I wish I had a solution other than moving, as I think this could be a wonderful country but is now all about power, shopping, racism and neglecting the poor, the immigrants and the refugees.
In case I didn’t leave anyone out we would be better off without the NRA and most of the religious people. Then we could start again and put the native Indians back in control if they would want it.
John Surkan
Port Charlotte
