I am thinking of filing abuse charges against radical left and right politicians. Their behavior resembles a couple in the middle of a messy divorce, with the extremists as the parents who just want to take it all and go their own way, with the rest of us as the kids who want the family to go back to being functional.
Just as parents are abusive when they fight dirty in a divorce, the extremists on both sides are abusing the rest of the population of the country. They insist that there is only one truth and they own it, and the "other guy" is a deviant, lying, corrupt and cognitively impaired nobody who should be ignored. I am so sick of hearing black and white statements used to cover issues with so many shades to them that there is no clear one "right" (and therefore everything else is "wrong").
I fall back to the opinion of Whiteside in the play "The Man Who Came To Dinner": "I may vomit." Please try to consider the possibility that your opinion is not "truth" but only your opinion. Also, no absolute covers all possibilities. Without going into individual cases. I see many issues being abused out there for the benefit of those seeking advantage in the "divorce court" of American politics. America could do worse than to reply to them all, "remember - E pluribus Unum." Let's strive for a little more "Unum" and accept actual diversity of opinion.
