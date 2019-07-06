Editor:
A recent cover of Time magazine showed the burdened expression of U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres standing knee-deep in the Pacific Ocean at Fiji. It was not a stunt.
Guterres was calling the world’s attention to the tropical Pacific island seacoast villages being lost to rising sea levels , due to climate change.
In 2015 Pacific island representatives participated in the Global 2015 Paris Agreement. They called for an end to coal mining which is a major contributor of the CO2, which is raising the Earth’s temperature and causing climate changes. In 2017, Fiji won leadership of the U.N. climate talks.
Our administration denies the existence of climate change and is a strong supporter of the coal mining industry. The EPA just rolled back climate policy in the 2015 Clean Power Plan, which encouraged switching to clean power fuels to lower CO2 carbon emissions.
Recently, climate scientists were allowed to present their findings, but where not allowed to document them in a record available to readers.
Considering the widespread recognition of the urgency to act on the already evident climate changes due to global warming, wisdom calls for preparing to mitigate its effects, when possible.
As a major contributor to climate change disruptions, yet explicitly denying the cause, the U.S. takes no responsibility to recognize its effects on the climate of the rest of the world.
Norma Hamilton
Punta Gorda
