The "shot heard round the world" was actually fired in the early dawn of April, 19, 1775 on the Lexington Common, known today as Battle Green.
Upon the arrival and deployment of a British advance guard, Capt. John Parker formed the 80 or so patriot minutemen in a skirmish line. The British did not want to have a military confrontation. Major John Pitcairn ordered the rebels to disperse. Capt. Parker ordered his men to,"Stand your ground, do not fire unless fired upon. if they mean to have a war, let it begin here." A shot was fired. By whom? A question still unanswered. The British fired two volleys, the minutemen one. The minutemen retreated in chaos. Several random shots were fired. The British reorganized and continued their march to Concord, leaving 50 dead minutemen.
The Battle of Concord took place at the North Bridge. Here the rebels routed the British, starting the ignominious retreat back to Boston. Patriot snipers harassed the British through Lexington and Menotomy (present day Arlington) into Cambridge.
Ralph Waldo Emerson, a life-long resident of Concord, writing some 75 years after the event, incorrectly attributed "the shot" to the battle at the North Bridge.
Thus began a heated rivalry between these two historic towns.
It is a fascinating period in American history. Many historically accurate accounts of the events of that day make for engaging learning.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
