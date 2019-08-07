Editor:
If you are a compassionate, intelligent, sensible person your mind would change, if your son, daughter, spouse, relative, friend or co-worker was murdered senselessly by an AK-47 in a random or not-so-random killing.
There is nothing you can say to justify the sad state of this country and the lack of legislation on these killing machines. It's got to start at the top, and we can vote our conscience instead of our politics.
I will go to my grave never understanding why some of my closest friends, relatives, co-workers, etc., cannot budge one inch on this issue.
We are now no different than the Islamic terrorists countries except we use AK-47's instead of bombs. Yes, these maniacs will resort to other means to make their deadly statements if they don't have their AK-47, but we have to start somewhere.
It's a uniquely American phenomenon that we have to worry every day about going to the movies, Walmart, church, school, work or restaurant.
Cindy L. Smith
Punta Gorda
