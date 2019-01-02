Editor:
They are beating the drums, a slow roll that will progress through the chain of controlled thought: America is in demographic peril.
I remember, after I graduated from college, after they killed Kennedy, they started to beat the drums of war in Vietnam. It rolled into a crescendo of death and Agent Orange. It rolled over everything and roiled lives in this country and especially in Vietnam. The military, industrial, congressional, complex of lies, insanity and destruction must roll on and on.
They mix truth with falsehood. You must know the liars, what is their objective, motivation, interest. As John Adams said, interest is everything, interest is understandable. They, those who control the reigns of America, Bismarck Democracy, do not have your interests at heart. Bismarck democracy led to a totalitarian mentality, a form of mind control that set the stage for Hitler. The state is all important, the individual expendable.
Who drives the highways of America, the absurdities of traffic in Washington, D.C., and other monstrous cities and conceives that we have a dearth of population.
Artificial intelligence and robots will displace everyone but the top 10 percent on the bell curve.
The three horseman of the apocalypse are: population, technology and socialism. We see, in the press, the tool of our masters, Americans disintegrating before our eyes. Sacrificed on the pyre of internationalism.
We spend $1 trillion a year on atrocity; $45 billion a year in Afghanistan; 20,000 each for $50 million on Social Security.
Xavier Narutowicz
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.