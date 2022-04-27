Did Chinese doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists, researchers, etc. act as executioners for the state in order to sustain their organ transplant industry?
Were life-saving drugs ivermectin, hydroxy-chloroquine and others given in the early stages of Covid deliberately denied, number one because they would have saved thousands of lives and definitely shortened the pandemic?
Were Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates attempting to prolong the pandemic in order to promote their $48 billion Covid vaccine project and also push the drug rendesivir in which Gates has a huge stake?
Are there really over 5,000 patents issued regarding the coronavirus?
Is Pelosi and the police department which she was in charge of on Jan. 6 actually claiming immunity from all transparency under the law. Trying to hide its Jan. 6 videos and any pertinent e-mails?
Has the New Hampshire House of Representatives voted to make ivermectin available at any pharmacy that wants to distribute this drug even without a prescription? Has it passed the Senate and become law?
Did the DOJ and the FBI and media suppress exculpatory evidence from Hunter Biden's laptop? Would that evidence have impacted the 2020 election?
Did Joe Biden really state: "I have never spoken to my son about his overseas dealings?"
Simply put, we he been manipulated, lied to, big time! Stay alert. Your God-given constitutional rights are at stake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.