Don’t be distracted by your sympathy for the Ukrainians (who wouldn’t be sympathetic?) Wars in Central Europe are endemic; that is one reason so many of our ancestors got up and left. Ukraine is not a member of NATO and we are not obligated to defend its borders. Sending weapons, as we did for the Afghani mujaheddin when they fought the Soviets makes limited sense (a lot of jihadis trained in that war later turned against us). Better to let the Europeans do it, since they live in that neighborhood.
We are obligated to defend our borders. For over a year Biden’s administration has left the southern border wide open. We are obligated to defend our fellow Americans; for over a year the “defund the police” mantra coupled with DA’s elected with Soros money (San Francisco, LA, Baltimore) has victimized the poorest and weakest, largely in communities “of color.” We are obligated to pursue energy and economic policies that benefit working Americans and do not victimize them through the hidden (and not “transitory”) taxes of inflation and high energy prices.
Republicans need to focus on our borders, our crime, our inflation, our energy resources and our dangerously corrupt (where is Hunter anyway?) regime. Do not let the Ukrainian tail wag the American dog and give Biden a pass on hurting our country. Putin is doing what tyrants do; being tyrannical. If the Democrats continue to weaken our society, our economy, and our military other tyrannical regimes will do the same.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.