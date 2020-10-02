Editor:

By this executive order, I, your truly wonderful and omni-knowing greatest President ever, do hereby order and decree that effective Nov. 8, 2020 all Americans are hereby directed and required to turn over their bathroom scales to the nearest federal office.

From that date on it shall be illegal for any American to own, use or possess a bathroom scale. This action will eliminate the fake fact that Americans are obese/overweight. I don't know why no other president didn't think of this. This is just another example of my brilliance.

Maybe they should give me the Nobel prize in physics for this. I specifically blame Barrack Obama's administration for failure to address this significant problem. His failure to act has caused millions of Americans to think they might be overweight. I am now correcting that oversight.

If you don't test then there can't be a problem. If you don't have a scale, you can't be overweight.

Walt Risi

Punta Gorda

