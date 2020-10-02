Editor:
By this executive order, I, your truly wonderful and omni-knowing greatest President ever, do hereby order and decree that effective Nov. 8, 2020 all Americans are hereby directed and required to turn over their bathroom scales to the nearest federal office.
From that date on it shall be illegal for any American to own, use or possess a bathroom scale. This action will eliminate the fake fact that Americans are obese/overweight. I don't know why no other president didn't think of this. This is just another example of my brilliance.
Maybe they should give me the Nobel prize in physics for this. I specifically blame Barrack Obama's administration for failure to address this significant problem. His failure to act has caused millions of Americans to think they might be overweight. I am now correcting that oversight.
If you don't test then there can't be a problem. If you don't have a scale, you can't be overweight.
Walt Risi
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.