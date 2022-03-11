It is time, once again, to consider the objectivity, or lack thereof, of mainstream media as we enter the 2022 midterm election cycle. Their categorization of the “mostly peaceful demonstrations” of 2020 causing billions in damage and over 100 deaths is a good indicator of their lack of journalistic integrity.
We live in a time when everyone has multiple media sources from which to glean their news and editorial information. Studies have shown that most of the public tend to follow only those sources that reinforce their personal biases.
It also is widely held that the establishment media order slants their presentations to the left while ignoring many inconvenient truths. Several recent news cycles that MSM is misrepresenting/undercovering are:
Durham Investigation indictments, lawlessness and the war on police, Hunter Biden and his lab tops, and inconsistencies/impotencies of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Those that rely primarily, or exclusively, on the MSM for their information would, therefore, be examples of a lack of objectivity caused by tuning into only those sources that reinforce what they already believe.
There is a solution. Each voter should consider the source when analyzing the news of the day, and to view multiple sources whenever possible.
The more facts and varying viewpoints the populace absorb, the better equipped they are to make wise decisions when voting. Voting, the greatest right of an American, should be based on all the facts, not just what MSM feels is supportive of their candidates.
