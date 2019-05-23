Editor:
In his letter of May 19, one of your readers seems to try to support his inalienable right to own one (or more) guns by suggesting that the Second Amendment was enacted to "prevent the formation of a police state" in order to prevent tyranny from engulfing the United States.
Interesting and convenient manipulation of history, at best, as even the weakest student of American history surely knows that the purpose of that particular law was to ensure, among other things, that farmers could fight back against the British.
I keep asking myself: When you wake up in the morning, who do you think is going to invade your country today? The guns that so many Americans claim that they need to own in order to prevent tyranny seem to be used to kill each other on a fairly regular basis. Just a thought.
Bill Smith
North Port
