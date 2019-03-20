Editor:
I read with interest your article on smaller houses. While "corporate" America has been getting wealthier by the day the average American has seen his buying power shrink to such a level that he can no longer afford a house.
Don't raise the wages, just build smaller houses. Problem solved.
Keith L. McEwen
Port Charlotte
