Editor:
If we look at recent history in American politics, what we see is that voters vote against someone not necessarily for someone. So it is critical in American politics to attack the opposition with everything they can to drive the negative narrative against their opponents. Both parties utilize this approach, so it is not unique. Human nature is such that when picking a product, service or politician we eliminate what we don’t like and the result is usually the lesser of those negative choices.
We are seeing this play out today in the Democratic primaries. The field has been reduced by the voter based on the lesser of two approaches by the remaining candidates. Of course we would like to see universal health care but are we willing to see our taxes go up to pay for it? These are choices which force us to make significant life changing choices in our society. As voters, these choices motivate us to get involved in the political process or retreat into not voting.
Why did 90 million voters not vote in 2016? They decided it was not worth getting involved even though Hillary received 3 million more popular votes than Trump. The Republicans had so polluted the choice with her emails and Benghazi that Trump seemed a reasonable choice. We thought we were voting for the lesser of those two evils. Surprise !
Looking at the Democratic voter turnout last week, the pattern continues and the American voter can see the difference.
George Baillie
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.