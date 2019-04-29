Editor:

Scott Martelle is typical of a "media drive-by bomber." Driving down the placid street of happy readers throwing literary "bombs" of provocative statements out the window causing innocent bystanders to scramble for safety for the actual truth of the matter.

His column addressing NRA supporters is a good example.

Rather than waste time clarifying his insinuations, for example, "contractors extracted hundreds of millions of dollars from the nonprofit budget" (commonly known as hiring companies to do something), let's keep in mind that this is a left wing socialist "give up your gun or else" kind of guy.

Scott doesn't know, but American citizens will defend gun ownership with or without the NRA. The NRA is only our tool to do so.

Terry A. Gilford

Port Charlotte

