Editor:

United States, best country under the sun! Equally, human rights! We grow up with those values.

How can we make America great again?

The officers' jobs are to protect us, murder one of our children, while the whole world is watching it on the videos taken by good citizens, walking out freely? Four officers. None of them tried to stop it. In my view they are all murderers.

His hands were tied in the back. A defenseless young man. This is America. You're not guilty unless proven by the law. Mayor of Mississippi, Petal, Hal Marx, I don't wish what happened to George Floyd would happen to your children.

As long as we have insensitive leaders like you, American cannot be great again. Please help and leave your office to someone who could help make American great again.

Emine Sahin

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments