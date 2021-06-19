America’s independence
from oil threatened now
Editor:
I, among others are trying to understand the letter on June 12 claiming that Trump supporters do not make sense.
You seem to believe that it is hunky dorey for Biden to shut down the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office, which kills thousands and thousands of Americans jobs? All oil goes to refineries, so we should not work cooperatively with the country next door to America? We can send money to Russia, l who you lefties have excoriated for years as our country’s biggest enemy?
You do realize that all monies that the “government” has come from United States taxpayers? Why stop good paying American jobs and take taxpayer $$ and give to ensure we will be dependent on oil from those who pray for “Death To America.” We have been finally become energy independent and now we are supporting those who are not allies.
Is that what makes sense to you Lefties?
Jan Crooks
Englewood
