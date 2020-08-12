Editor:
I have seen numerous letters praising Kim Amontree as a school board member. They focus not on any achievement of Amontree personally, but on the purported recent improvement in our school system.
What improvement? Bear in mind that this last year, we taxpayers spent about $250 per household more than the year before to pay better salaries to the teachers and to lengthen the school days. What did we get? From Florida Department of Education data, we had five schools with improved performance and, four with poorer performance for a net of one improved school. In the year before these expensive innovations, we had eight schools improve, five with poorer performance, for a net of three better. It seems our much higher school budget delivered less improvement than before. Does Ms. Amontree want to take credit for spending a lot more for diminishing returns?
Graduation rates are also completely unreliable, because those who transfer out (including dropouts) are left out of the calculation. The resulting graduation rate is skewed upward by some unknowable amount.
Sadly, we citizens have been very ill-served by our current school board. In four years their budget has increased by $100 million, with what result? In four more years, will we fork over another $100 million?
Joe Williams, contending for Ms. Amontree’s seat, has noticed that the emperor has no clothes. He represents the parents and the taxpayers, something completely lacking on the current school board. Cast your vote for Joe, who’s put five daughters through these schools.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
