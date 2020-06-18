Editor:
I wrote a column for the paper concerning books with pornographic content in our school libraries. Kim Amontree, now running to hold her school board seat as an incumbent, was queried concerning this matter, and replied that the school district could be sued for removing books from the library, citing a Supreme Court case from 1982.
Ms. Amontree cited “Board of Education, Island Trees Free School District No. 26, et. al. v. Steven A. Pico (1982)”. That reference actually proves the opposite of what Ms. Amontree claims. The school board had removed various books from the library, for example, "Soul on Ice," by Eldridge Cleaver. The court decided, in a plurality opinion (four justices concurring) that removing the books violated the students’ freedoms of speech, which seems like quite a stretch. The justices stated that books could not be removed for exhibiting a particular political stance, but also explicitly stated that books could be removed if they were “pervasively vulgar.” There is no question that some of the books in the Charlotte schools’ libraries fit that description.
Unfortunately, we have a school board that will misrepresent the facts when it serves their purpose, such as during the discussions of the cost of our school levy, which they estimated to be much lower than it actually is. We see this same behavior now when they wish to defend books that clearly should not be available to children. You can express your disapproval of Ms. Amontree’s duplicity during the upcoming primary election.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
