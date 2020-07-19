Editor:

The coming weeks bring us to an incredibly difficult time for our school district. How to reopen our schools safely will be a huge challenge. We are fortunate to have the incredibly talented Kim Amontree.

Kim brings all the needed skills to make the very tough decisions. Kim is a proven leader, loving parent and compassionate advocate for the children. Her academic and business accomplishments give her the unique background to make this difficult decision.

Please support Kim Amontree for the Charlotte County School Board District 2.

John Peterman

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments