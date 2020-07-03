Editor:
There are many aspects of Charlotte County for which I feel a great sense of gratitude; but none more so than for the public education system of our community.
My sons went to school here from Kindergarten to 12th grade and they received a superb education which prepared them for success in college and their chosen professional Sschools. Along the way, I was acquainted with all the teachers, administrators, and School Board members who had a direct and tangible positive effect on my two sons. I was always amazed by the talent and commitment of all these people.
Kim Amontree has, in my mind, joined that elite group of teachers and leaders in the local school district. She has fully dedicated herself to the measurable success of every child in our system. The children are exposed to a variety of ideas and principles, but they are never persuaded or indoctrinated in any manner. The children of our county are educated on many levels, and are allowed to grow as young citizens of our nation.
These vast accomplishments have succeeded against a backdrop of destructive tropical storms, dangerous viral pandemics, and widespread civil unrest. Mrs. Amontree has remained a demure and polite lady in spite of being repeatedly attacked with discourteous and personal invective. She certainly deserves another four years in which our future leaders will continue to excel under her guidance.
David M. Klein
Punta Gorda
