Charlotte County residents please re-elect Kim Amontree to our school board. Her intelligence, experience, and professionalism is needed now more than ever as we navigate the most challenging time our schools have had to face.
Kim has devoted years to helping improve the lives of children in Charlotte County and our public schools and she gets results. Kim truly cares. She visits every school and center in the district at least once each semester and meets with every principal at the end of each school year.
Every year she works the food service line, does custodial duty at a school and rides a bus route. She has been a Take Stock in Children mentor for the last eight years and a Reading Buddy for the past two years, in addition to raising her own three children, all who graduated from our local public high schools with honors.
Kim donates her school board salary to causes that benefit children in our community. She has worked well with the other school board members and our elected officials to successfully advocate for our schools in Tallahassee. Kim understands the complexity of issues our families, teachers and schools face and is a problem solver.
Her opponent wants to ban books and put cameras in the classroom. Serious times call for a serious candidate. Please re-elect Kim Amontree for Charlotte County School Board.
Michelle Bagan
Port Charlotte
