Editor:
I am a retired person living in Port Charlotte.
Although I do not have school age children any longer, I do have grandchildren that range from elementary school age through college – none of whom are students in Charlotte County. I also worked for a school district in Long Island for almost 30 years - at times working closely with the Board of Education. I have known wonderful board members – and sadly I have seen some that are on the board for all of the wrong reasons.
That being said, I would like to endorse Kim Amontree for the Charlotte County School Board. I have known Kim casually for about 10 years. I have seen her speak at different venues on behalf of the students in Charlotte schools. She always seems sincere, extremely caring, and knowledgeable in what she is talking about. I have heard her describe many programs the schools offer – and how residents can get involved. Her love of children comes shining through.
She always is upbeat and has time to explain any questions you might have.
I feel she is a tremendous asset to Charlotte County schools.
Judith Migdol
Port Charlotte
