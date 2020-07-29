Editor:
We have known Kim Amontree since our arrival in Charlotte County in 1994. She has been involved with the community by serving on the boards of CARE, Charlotte Academy and Virginia B. Andes. Four years ago, she was elected to the School Board. Here are our reasons for supporting her.
Kim has delivered positive results in her time in office. The graduation rate in Charlotte Public Schools is at its highest in history. The same can be said for the third grade reading proficiency. There is an improved safety level at all of the school campuses because of the implementation of the recommendations of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Commission.
There are more than the above three accomplishments.
None would have been possible without Kim's willingness to work with the school superintendent, the principals and the teachers. All of this work takes time, energy and a hands on approach. Kim does this to enhance the educational experience and opportunity of the students. She does this to better the working environment for the teachers. She does this for all of the citizens of Charlotte County so we can be proud of our public schools. We all win when this happens.
Charlotte County, Kim Amontree deserves a second term.
Marc Cindy Melser
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.